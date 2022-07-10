MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | So politicians are being held to account? It’s about time
The likes of Bheki Cele and Pravin Gordhan can no longer hide behind struggle credentials and state capture conspiracy theories
10 July 2022 - 20:45
The abuse of power and encroachment on liberties that politicians have been getting away with for the past two years must have made them think it was a walk in the park forever...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.