×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Green energy: the lie sold to SA by Germany and the UK

The champions of clean energy have turned to dirty coal to manage a crisis brought on by their sanctions against Russia

10 July 2022 - 20:43 By Pali Lehohla

The elders have always warned against imagining the grass is greener on the other side. This warning is more urgent now that the champions of green energy, Germany and the UK, have returned to coal to address an energy crisis brought on by their sanctions against Russia. Europe’s conduct has been affirmed by former Eskom CEO engineer Jacob Maroga. The former engineer CEO of Eskom says green energy is fine but not good enough. And this is affirmed by past engineer CEOs of Eskom, who include Matshela Koko, and nuclear energy experts such as Dr Kevin Kemp. . ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Going solar: green Chile is hot for clean energy transition World
  2. If Joburg doesn’t power green soon it will go from economic hub to dud Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Flogging a Trojan Horse: Putin’s war and the tussle over SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Africa the new frontier as EU looks to replace Russian gas imports World

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: beware fast-talking ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | How out of touch! You can’t just slap a plaster on this one, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cut the red tape to declare energy emergency and save the economy Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | So politicians are being held to account? It’s about time Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Green energy: the lie sold to SA by Germany and the UK Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners