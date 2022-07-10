×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | Tavern tragedies are a symptom of years of social decay

The inactivity of law enforcement in this country has in turn made us idle and passive as a way of coping

10 July 2022 - 20:43 By Songezo Zibi

Days after a mass funeral service in East London for the 21 children who died under mysterious circumstances while drinking, the country woke up on Sunday to two mass-shootings at taverns...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | US abortion reversal shows the dangers of mixing religion, state ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | If farmgate proves anything, it’s that the entire ANC is unfit ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SONGEZO ZIBI | If SA doesn’t protect its cyber infrastructure, God help us Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | Forget politics, what the Eastern Cape needs is collective ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: beware fast-talking ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | How out of touch! You can’t just slap a plaster on this one, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cut the red tape to declare energy emergency and save the economy Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | So politicians are being held to account? It’s about time Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Green energy: the lie sold to SA by Germany and the UK Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners