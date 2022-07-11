×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Tavern shootings expose how out of their depth cops are

When Cele says there’s no information linking the three attacks at the weekend, we can believe him based on police’s track record

11 July 2022 - 20:02

Fifteen people shot dead in a Soweto tavern in Johannesburg. Nine wounded. Two people killed in a tavern shooting in Katlehong on Johannesburg’s East Rand. Four wounded. Four people shot dead in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. Eight wounded. A total of 137 spent cartridges on the scene in Soweto. The stats from these shootings over the same weekend tell a tale of devastation. Police minister Bheki Cele summed up the horror when he pointed out the Soweto shooters used so many rounds they would have had to reload mid-attack...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Cut the red tape to declare energy emergency and save the economy Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | How can hundreds of people be murdered and no-one held accountable? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cele’s rant at activist sends wrong signal to crime-weary public Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Banyana show SA football fans what can be achieved Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Show us the money! KZN begs for relief funds after devastating ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Tanzania’s undemocratic constitution is a template for disaster Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Tavern shootings expose how out of their depth cops are Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | SA and the ANC know it’s all over between us Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Some claim Cele was triggered by traumatic apartheid memories: ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: beware fast-talking ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners