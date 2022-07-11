×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Some claim Cele was triggered by traumatic apartheid memories: Ridiculous or reasonable?

11 July 2022 - 13:23
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

In this edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, political analyst Eusebius McKaiser frames questions raised by the much-reported exchange between member of Action Society Ian Cameron and police minister Bheki Cele...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Some claim Cele was triggered by traumatic apartheid memories: ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: beware fast-talking ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | How out of touch! You can’t just slap a plaster on this one, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Cut the red tape to declare energy emergency and save the economy Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | So politicians are being held to account? It’s about time Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners