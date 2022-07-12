×

Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | ANC, you could be next: Sri Lanka palace protest is a portent

If we’ve learnt anything from the storming of the presidential palace in Colombo, it’s that people’s patience has a limit

12 July 2022 - 20:03
Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis

“I have never seen a place like this in my life. They enjoyed super luxury while we suffered,” handkerchief seller BM Chandrawathi told Reuters as she tried out a plush sofa in the first-floor bedroom of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaska...

