×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Look who’s afraid of change while Conservatives keep it fresh

With Boris Johnson’s ousting, the Tories should be the envy of the world

12 July 2022 - 20:03

Writing this column from London amid an intense heatwave, the meltdown in the British Conservative Party offers no end of lessons for politicians and polities everywhere...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Toothless opposition is why inept leaders stay in power Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Green energy: the lie sold to SA by Germany and the UK Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | I’m every woman: clinging to power by clutching at the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Sturgeon knows Scots aren’t that keen to exit UK, so what’s in it for her? World

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Look who’s afraid of change while Conservatives keep it fresh Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | ANC, you could be next: Sri Lanka palace protest is a portent Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Space discovery is wondrous, but ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Tanzania’s undemocratic constitution is a template for disaster Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Tavern shootings expose how out of their depth cops are Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done