×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | Used clothes stores are where I book out

But I’ll book in to a second-hand bookshop any day. The smell alone is a hook

13 July 2022 - 20:45
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

I recently discovered thrifting on Instagram. You can get ugly clothes there that are not at all cheap. There’s a site that sells granny jerseys, but it all smacks of scam. These knitwear items do not look as if they have death cooties. They do not look as if they were worn by Sophia in The Golden Girls. There’s no off-cream or apricot cable knit in sight. They look suspiciously new and are in lurid greens, purples and pinks, and some are off-shouldered and cropped. Hmmm .....

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Who’d have thought my penchant for cults would include air ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK BITES | Tara M Stringfellow, Hayley Campbell, Greer Hendricks and Sarah ... Books
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Don’t upset the uncles, but please chalk up a read on Eldos Opinion & Analysis
  4. BOOK BITES | Relebone Rirhandzu eAfrika, Grace D Li, Harriet Tyce Books

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Used clothes stores are where I book out Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It is clear SA’s gun control measures are not working Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance Opinion & Analysis
  4. NADINE DREYER | We’ve been hurled back into the Dark Ages Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | To stay or leave: for the first time, I doubt this too shall ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done