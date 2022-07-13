JONATHAN JANSEN | To stay or leave: for the first time, I doubt this too shall pass
Now when young people ask me what to do about SA’s shambolic situation, I tell them to leave the country, but with conditions
13 July 2022 - 20:41
I have to admit, this has been a difficult few months. More and more young South Africans ask me the same question: given the state of the country, should we stay? Or more broadly, is there hope for SA?..
JONATHAN JANSEN | To stay or leave: for the first time, I doubt this too shall pass
Now when young people ask me what to do about SA’s shambolic situation, I tell them to leave the country, but with conditions
I have to admit, this has been a difficult few months. More and more young South Africans ask me the same question: given the state of the country, should we stay? Or more broadly, is there hope for SA?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos