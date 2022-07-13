×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | To stay or leave: for the first time, I doubt this too shall pass

Now when young people ask me what to do about SA’s shambolic situation, I tell them to leave the country, but with conditions

13 July 2022 - 20:41

I have to admit, this has been a difficult few months. More and more young South Africans ask me the same question: given the state of the country, should we stay? Or more broadly, is there hope for SA?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Your CV is your selling point. Craft it carefully and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s time we asked the real, brutal questions about the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Space discovery is wondrous, but ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | SA and the ANC know it’s all over between us Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | Tavern tragedies are a symptom of years of social decay Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Used clothes stores are where I book out Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It is clear SA’s gun control measures are not working Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance Opinion & Analysis
  4. NADINE DREYER | We’ve been hurled back into the Dark Ages Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | To stay or leave: for the first time, I doubt this too shall ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done