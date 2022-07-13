TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance

If tattoos are telltale signs of criminality to the police minister, you have to wonder about the recruitment processes of the ANC and SAPS

Bheki Cele says the police won’t hire applicants who have with tattoos, because “when you have a tattoo … you have a tendency of being a gangster”. Thank God our safety is in the hands of such a keen mind...