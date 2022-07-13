×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance

If tattoos are telltale signs of criminality to the police minister, you have to wonder about the recruitment processes of the ANC and SAPS

13 July 2022 - 20:42
Tom Eaton Columnist

Bheki Cele says the police won’t hire applicants who have with tattoos, because “when you have a tattoo … you have a tendency of being a gangster”. Thank God our safety is in the hands of such a keen mind...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | SA and the ANC know it’s all over between us Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Toothless opposition is why inept leaders stay in power Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Perhaps the activist was a jerk to Cele, but you know who should be ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | After 20 years I’d like to believe I can see the wood for the trees Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Used clothes stores are where I book out Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It is clear SA’s gun control measures are not working Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance Opinion & Analysis
  4. NADINE DREYER | We’ve been hurled back into the Dark Ages Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | To stay or leave: for the first time, I doubt this too shall ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done