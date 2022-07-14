EDITORIAL | We’ve had load-shedding since 2008 and we’ve only come up with a plan now?
SA ‘anxious and keen’ for politicians to stop acting like there is no electricity crisis
14 July 2022 - 20:31
For several days this week there has been speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in response to the ongoing load-shedding crisis. And let’s not fool ourselves, the ongoing power outages and musical chairs between stages 4 and 6 are nothing short of a crisis...
EDITORIAL | We’ve had load-shedding since 2008 and we’ve only come up with a plan now?
SA ‘anxious and keen’ for politicians to stop acting like there is no electricity crisis
For several days this week there has been speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in response to the ongoing load-shedding crisis. And let’s not fool ourselves, the ongoing power outages and musical chairs between stages 4 and 6 are nothing short of a crisis...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos