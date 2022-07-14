×

Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: MEAT

SUE DE GROOT | Plant-protein flesh-point: one man’s pie is another woman’s cutlet

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

14 July 2022 - 20:26 By Sue de Groot
Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times

Six years ago, I speculated in this column about what we might call man-made versions of protein, previously known as “meat”. At the time, “shmeat” was a popular word, but in the intervening period it seems plant-based products have become more popular than those experimental substances grown in laboratories, using animal tissue as a basis for their growth...

