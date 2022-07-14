A WORD IN THE HAND: MEAT
SUE DE GROOT | Plant-protein flesh-point: one man’s pie is another woman’s cutlet
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
14 July 2022 - 20:26
Six years ago, I speculated in this column about what we might call man-made versions of protein, previously known as “meat”. At the time, “shmeat” was a popular word, but in the intervening period it seems plant-based products have become more popular than those experimental substances grown in laboratories, using animal tissue as a basis for their growth...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.