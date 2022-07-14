×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Blade was too sharp to let the comforts of capitalism define him

The outgoing leader of the SACP can keep a secret for long and retain power for even longer

14 July 2022 - 20:31
Tom Eaton Columnist

Blade Nzimande is stepping down after 24 years as the leader of the SA Communist Party, and I for one would like to take a moment to celebrate the immense achievement that will no doubt define his legacy. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’ News
  2. The shenanigans of the Zuma years are not the SACP’s fault: Nzimande News
  3. SACP caught between a rock and a hard place amid plummeting support for ANC Politics
  4. TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | SA and the ANC know it’s all over between us Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘Directionless and unguided’ has never been more true Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | People’s power: will constituencies save democracy in SA? Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Blade was too sharp to let the comforts of capitalism define him Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | We’ve had load-shedding since 2008 and we’ve only come up with a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Plant-protein flesh-point: one man’s pie is another woman’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...
Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...