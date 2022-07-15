EXTRACT
The Profiler Diaries: From crime scene to courtroom
In his latest book about his extraordinary career as head profiler for the SA police, Gerard Labuschagne delves into the twisted minds of the young couple who enacted their macabre fantasies by butchering a young electrician
15 July 2022 - 17:36 By Gerard Labushcagne
THE BACKGROUND..
EXTRACT
The Profiler Diaries: From crime scene to courtroom
In his latest book about his extraordinary career as head profiler for the SA police, Gerard Labuschagne delves into the twisted minds of the young couple who enacted their macabre fantasies by butchering a young electrician
THE BACKGROUND..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos