MANDELA DAY | SA’s work is in progress, with emphasis on work

In July, we remember and appreciate, honour and celebrate our first democratically elected president, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. On Mandela Day and beyond, we need to honour him faithfully and appropriately.

It is important to remember that Madiba never claimed his work was completed. At the end of Long Walk to Freedom he writes: “The truth is that we are not yet free; we have merely achieved the freedom to be free, the right not to be oppressed. We have not taken the final step of our journey, but the first step on a longer and even more difficult road.”

Madiba continues: “I have tried not to falter; I have made missteps along the way. But I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb. I have taken a moment here to rest, to steal a view of the glorious vista that surrounds me, to look back on the distance I have come. But I can rest only for a moment, for with freedom come responsibilities, and I dare not linger, for my long walk is not yet ended.”

Mandela taught us that the transformation journey to a society of dignity, healing, justice, freedom and equality for all is not yet complete. If we truly want to celebrate Madiba, we should continue this journey of transformation. We should start afresh every time. We should not be distracted, but persevere and stay focused.