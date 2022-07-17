×

Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Africa’s widow syndrome: mourning is the only job prospect for youth

It is projected that by 2050 every second young person will be African. Will the continent be the same, better or worse for them?

17 July 2022 - 19:47 By PALI LEHOHLA

The great man, the husband, passes on to the next world. The widow mourns. But tears and grief are not enough. Poverty is the only admissible evidence of loss. For if the African widow remains wealthy, lo and behold the world will be suspicious that she took her husband’s life to amass his riches. The African widow must be in tatters and forever lament that were the husband here, all would be well. As in John 11:12, Martha lamented to Jesus: “Lord if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” The great man was not there and calamity struck...

