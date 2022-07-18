Child monitors blaze a trail in Africa in protecting rights
Empowered child government monitors in the Western Cape are making their mark
18 July 2022 - 20:31
Thirty dusty kilometres off the N7 north to Namibia, past a scattering of sheep and dams, is the one-time missionary outpost of Rietpoort, where Ruan Klaase lives. Every school day the 14-year-old walks out of the village and climbs a boulder, spray painted with “Tiek Tok” graffiti, to get cellphone signal...
Child monitors blaze a trail in Africa in protecting rights
Empowered child government monitors in the Western Cape are making their mark
Thirty dusty kilometres off the N7 north to Namibia, past a scattering of sheep and dams, is the one-time missionary outpost of Rietpoort, where Ruan Klaase lives. Every school day the 14-year-old walks out of the village and climbs a boulder, spray painted with “Tiek Tok” graffiti, to get cellphone signal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos