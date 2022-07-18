×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Forget about fixing Eskom, just create another one — that simple, right?

If a week is a long time in politics, goodness knows what the ANC will get up to in the two years before the next elections

18 July 2022 - 20:29
Tom Eaton Columnist

The ANC has often been accused of behaving in ways that are less than transparent, but let’s give credit where it’s due and concede Gwede Mantashe’s plan to create a second Eskom is about as transparent as it gets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Blade was too sharp to let the comforts of capitalism define him Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | SA and the ANC know it’s all over between us Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Toothless opposition is why inept leaders stay in power Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Perhaps the activist was a jerk to Cele, but you know who should be ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | After 20 years I’d like to believe I can see the wood for the trees Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Child monitors blaze a trail in Africa in protecting rights Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It’s a sad state of affairs when the public steps up to fix SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Taverns, schools, roads, offices, you name it — blood spills ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Forget about fixing Eskom, just create another one — that simple, ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Africa’s widow syndrome: mourning is the only job prospect for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral