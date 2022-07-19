×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Oh, so this is why the state isn’t in a hurry to fix Eskom!

One can’t even say it’s a light-bulb moment — if you suspect politicians don’t know what load-shedding feels like, thanks to the taxpayer, you are right

19 July 2022 - 20:24

Can you think of any self-respecting employer who not only installs generators for their employees, but also buys diesel and/or petrol to keep the generators going while the nation endures power outages that seem to get worse?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Forget about fixing Eskom, just create another one — that simple, ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | We’ve had load-shedding since 2008 and we’ve only come up with a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘Directionless and unguided’ has never been more true Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | ANC, you could be next: Sri Lanka palace protest is a portent Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MATHATHA TSEDU | Jessie had a sharp tongue, but for her communication was king Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | ANC stays in power because the opposition is its own enemy Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Oh, so this is why the state isn’t in a hurry to fix Eskom! Opinion & Analysis
  4. Child monitors blaze a trail in Africa in protecting rights Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s a sad state of affairs when the public steps up to fix SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro