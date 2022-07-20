EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The SACP is a political ancestor just like its ancient leadership

The most laughable aspect of the SACP political report is that this party does not actually care about socialism

The SA Communist Party has been long dead. Its leaders, themselves mostly ancestors, refuse to accept the party is a political dinosaur. The SACP’s recent national congress at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg — where else? — saw musical chairs played mostly by old men who cannot let go. Nothing was injected into this political relic by way of fresh ideas and younger energies to bring the political ancestor back to political life...