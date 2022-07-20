EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The SACP is a political ancestor just like its ancient leadership
The most laughable aspect of the SACP political report is that this party does not actually care about socialism
20 July 2022 - 20:51
The SA Communist Party has been long dead. Its leaders, themselves mostly ancestors, refuse to accept the party is a political dinosaur. The SACP’s recent national congress at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg — where else? — saw musical chairs played mostly by old men who cannot let go. Nothing was injected into this political relic by way of fresh ideas and younger energies to bring the political ancestor back to political life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.