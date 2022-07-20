×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The SACP is a political ancestor just like its ancient leadership

The most laughable aspect of the SACP political report is that this party does not actually care about socialism

20 July 2022 - 20:51
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

The SA Communist Party has been long dead. Its leaders, themselves mostly ancestors, refuse to accept the party is a political dinosaur. The SACP’s recent national congress at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg — where else? — saw musical chairs played mostly by old men who cannot let go. Nothing was injected into this political relic by way of fresh ideas and younger energies to bring the political ancestor back to political life...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Wade into the treacherous waters with a revolutionary cop Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Reversing Roe - the US should start importing human rights ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | It's raining DA resignations - Hlanganani Gumbi is next Ideas

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The evidence against Mkhwebane has so far been disturbing Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Unbowed and unbought to the very end Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | SA’s responsibility? Fine, let’s talk about how Zimbabweans got here Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Give me Earth, Wind and Fire, but keep Allen, Depp and Kelly Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The SACP is a political ancestor just like its ancient ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy