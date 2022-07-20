TOM EATON | SA’s responsibility? Fine, let’s talk about how Zimbabweans got here

When Lindiwe Zulu says ‘we take responsibility for our citizens’, which citizens is she talking about?

Rejecting accusations of indifference to the plight of Zimbabweans living in SA, Lindiwe Zulu says the ANC believes “all countries need to take responsibility for their citizens”, and I for one am very confused...