TOM EATON | Cadre deployment is a train wreck, but for now we need its criminal self
The DA wants the system declared illegal, but doing so is also a one-way ticket to total collapse
21 July 2022 - 20:15
The DA is trying to have cadre deployment declared unlawful. Cyril Ramaphosa says it shouldn’t happen. And I agree with both of them...
TOM EATON | Cadre deployment is a train wreck, but for now we need its criminal self
The DA wants the system declared illegal, but doing so is also a one-way ticket to total collapse
The DA is trying to have cadre deployment declared unlawful. Cyril Ramaphosa says it shouldn’t happen. And I agree with both of them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos