SONGEZO ZIBI | Lots happening but we’re going nowhere fast while Rome burns
A week is a long time in the hurly-burly world of SA politics
24 July 2022 - 22:06
Many things happened during the seven days between Monday July 18 to Saturday July 23. Of course, this does not mean fewer notable things occurred the week before because as chaos deepens in the country, the harder it is to keep track as pieces of SA fall and shatter to pieces. I am just using the last week as a sample for illustrative purposes...
SONGEZO ZIBI | Lots happening but we’re going nowhere fast while Rome burns
A week is a long time in the hurly-burly world of SA politics
Many things happened during the seven days between Monday July 18 to Saturday July 23. Of course, this does not mean fewer notable things occurred the week before because as chaos deepens in the country, the harder it is to keep track as pieces of SA fall and shatter to pieces. I am just using the last week as a sample for illustrative purposes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos