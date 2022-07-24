×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | Lots happening but we’re going nowhere fast while Rome burns

A week is a long time in the hurly-burly world of SA politics

24 July 2022 - 22:06

Many things happened during the seven days between Monday July 18 to Saturday July 23. Of course, this does not mean fewer notable things occurred the week before because as chaos deepens in the country, the harder it is to keep track as pieces of SA fall and shatter to pieces. I am just using the last week as a sample for illustrative purposes...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | Tavern tragedies are a symptom of years of social decay Opinion & Analysis
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | US abortion reversal shows the dangers of mixing religion, state ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SONGEZO ZIBI | If farmgate proves anything, it’s that the entire ANC is unfit ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | If SA doesn’t protect its cyber infrastructure, God help us Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | Forget politics, what the Eastern Cape needs is collective ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | ANC KZN look to be stepping up to ditch Ramaphosa’s step-aside rule Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has no solutions: let voters show them what unity is Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | As hunger bites, retailers should be lauded for efforts to stop ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Repo rip tide: Reserve Bank shuns economic reality and keeps it ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | Lots happening but we’re going nowhere fast while Rome burns Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines