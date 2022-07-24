WENDY KNOWLER | As hunger bites, retailers should be lauded for efforts to stop food waste rot

Tinned and dry food such as pasta, maize meal, packet soups, rice, biscuits and cereals don’t become toxic, 'rubbish' or unsafe the day after the best-before date

Here’s some inconvenient truths about “expired food”. (That’s a misleading, unofficial definition, for starters, but I’ll get there) Most unrefrigerated food is perfectly safe to eat when it’s past its best-before date...