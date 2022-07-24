WENDY KNOWLER | As hunger bites, retailers should be lauded for efforts to stop food waste rot
Tinned and dry food such as pasta, maize meal, packet soups, rice, biscuits and cereals don’t become toxic, 'rubbish' or unsafe the day after the best-before date
24 July 2022 - 22:07
Here’s some inconvenient truths about “expired food”. (That’s a misleading, unofficial definition, for starters, but I’ll get there) Most unrefrigerated food is perfectly safe to eat when it’s past its best-before date...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.