×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

ANALYSIS | ANC KZN look to be stepping up to ditch Ramaphosa’s step-aside rule

It remains to be seen if KZN has enough influence to convince other provinces to ditch the renewal project

25 July 2022 - 15:52
Sibongakonke Shoba Politics editor: Sunday Times

“Phansi nge corruption, phansi!” shouted Paul Mashatile into the microphone, expecting a resounding “phaansi!” from the audience as an affirmation of their party’s stated intention to root out graft...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Sihle Zikalala loses ANC KZN leadership race Politics
  2. Ramaphosa pledges to work closely with newly elected KZN ANC leaders Politics
  3. New ANC KZN leadership could spell trouble for Ramaphosa second term Politics

Most read

  1. Russia/Ukraine grain export deal promises major benefits for poor countries. If ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa is his own worst enemy Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The ‘battle for the ANC’s soul’ will undoubtedly produce slim ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ANALYSIS | ANC KZN look to be stepping up to ditch Ramaphosa’s step-aside rule Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has no solutions: let voters show them what unity is Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'