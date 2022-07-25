×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The ‘battle for the ANC’s soul’ will undoubtedly produce slim pickings

The ANC’s anti-Ramaphosa faction dubbing itself the Talibans, is both ironic and incongruous

25 July 2022 - 20:13
Tom Eaton Columnist

Every so often we are told that we are witnessing a “battle for the soul of the ANC”, a very confusing claim since the ANC hasn’t had a soul for decades, and power struggles among the party elite tend to be less a battle than a process of rolling slowly over on the banana-shaped lilo without capsizing it, and allowing the last, unchewed mouthful of quale egg to roll out of their mouth into a pool before muttering about the step-aside rule...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Cadre deployment is a train wreck, but for now we need its criminal ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | SA’s responsibility? Fine, let’s talk about how Zimbabweans got here Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Forget about fixing Eskom, just create another one — that simple, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Blade was too sharp to let the comforts of capitalism define him Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Russia/Ukraine grain export deal promises major benefits for poor countries. If ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa is his own worst enemy Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The ‘battle for the ANC’s soul’ will undoubtedly produce slim ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ANALYSIS | ANC KZN look to be stepping up to ditch Ramaphosa’s step-aside rule Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has no solutions: let voters show them what unity is Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'