CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Negativity aside, there is light at the end of the tunnel
While there may still be some red tape, the president’s private power generation plan is a big step in the right direction
26 July 2022 - 20:01
I and many other columnists spend an inordinate amount of time having a go at President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party — and rightly so. The governing party has single-handedly ruined almost everything it touches, plunging the country into a deep economic, political and social crisis...
CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Negativity aside, there is light at the end of the tunnel
While there may still be some red tape, the president’s private power generation plan is a big step in the right direction
I and many other columnists spend an inordinate amount of time having a go at President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party — and rightly so. The governing party has single-handedly ruined almost everything it touches, plunging the country into a deep economic, political and social crisis...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos