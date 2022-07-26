×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | OK, now for the 10-point credibility plan, Mr President

Ramaphosa did not retreat into euphemisms during his Monday address, but will stern action follow the honeyed words?

26 July 2022 - 20:01
Tony Leon Columnist

Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Monday evening announcement of a “10-point power crisis plan”, educationist and public commentator Jonathan Jansen commissioned an online survey...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | Look who’s afraid of change while Conservatives keep it fresh Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | It’s when the moderate centre is quiet that extremists flourish Opinion & Analysis
  3. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  4. TOM EATON | The ‘battle for the ANC’s soul’ will undoubtedly produce slim ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANALYSIS | ANC KZN look to be stepping up to ditch Ramaphosa’s step-aside rule Opinion & Analysis
  6. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has no solutions: let voters show them what unity is Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | OK, now for the 10-point credibility plan, Mr President Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Negativity aside, there is light at the end of the tunnel Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Forgive our scepticism, Cyril, but when we see it, we’ll believe it Opinion & Analysis
  4. Russia/Ukraine grain export deal promises major benefits for poor countries. If ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa is his own worst enemy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...