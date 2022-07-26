TONY LEON | OK, now for the 10-point credibility plan, Mr President
Ramaphosa did not retreat into euphemisms during his Monday address, but will stern action follow the honeyed words?
26 July 2022 - 20:01
Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Monday evening announcement of a “10-point power crisis plan”, educationist and public commentator Jonathan Jansen commissioned an online survey...
TONY LEON | OK, now for the 10-point credibility plan, Mr President
Ramaphosa did not retreat into euphemisms during his Monday address, but will stern action follow the honeyed words?
Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Monday evening announcement of a “10-point power crisis plan”, educationist and public commentator Jonathan Jansen commissioned an online survey...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos