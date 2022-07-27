×

Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | It all boils down to trust, and that ship has sailed

The relationship between government and the public is about integrity and the ability to get simple things done

27 July 2022 - 20:35

This week something unusual happened. I was asked to speak to a government ministry. Because of my role as a public critic, the ruling party thinks of me as a close relative of the devil and so the invitation was unexpected. Even more strange was the offer to speak on a topic of my own choosing. I took the bait and told the ministry of public works and infrastructure why the people of SA had lost faith in this government; or more directly, “why after almost 30 years the public does not believe you”...

