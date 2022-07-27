TOM EATON | Honeymoon is over for ‘stellenbosched’ ANC cadres in Western Cape
Is it possible Western Cape policy head Nomi Nkondlo is having us on when she says ‘cadres will need the relevant skills’?
27 July 2022 - 20:07
The ANC in the Western Cape, already reduced to little more than a fax machine in a broom cupboard, is no doubt hours away from total dismemberment after it released a shocking statement this week, declaring that new appointees should be — cadres, do not scream — qualified for their posts and removed if they are corrupt...
