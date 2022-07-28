PATRICK BULGER | Fiddler on the roof: Ramaphosa’s solar power to the people
Does the president’s energy speech mean goodbye Eskom and hello sunny days?
28 July 2022 - 20:20
Hospital trauma units can expect to be busier in coming years as the solar-power revolution starts shining in SA and every Tom, Dick and Bulelani scales the rooftops in search of that magical angle of sun to light up their lives. Just as in the early days of TV in SA, when the men of the household proved their worth at last, clambering up dangerous corrugated iron or tiles, directed by confusing shouts from the living room below in the quest for the perfect test pattern, so too will many broken limbs need setting as DIY solar-panel tweaking becomes a weekend pastime. Who said solar is entirely safe?..
