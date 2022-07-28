×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Fiddler on the roof: Ramaphosa’s solar power to the people

Does the president’s energy speech mean goodbye Eskom and hello sunny days?

28 July 2022 - 20:20

Hospital trauma units can expect to be busier in coming years as the solar-power revolution starts shining in SA and every Tom, Dick and Bulelani scales the rooftops in search of that magical angle of sun to light up their lives. Just as in the early days of TV in SA, when the men of the household proved their worth at last, clambering up dangerous corrugated iron or tiles, directed by confusing shouts from the living room below in the quest for the perfect test pattern, so too will many broken limbs need setting as DIY solar-panel tweaking becomes a weekend pastime. Who said solar is entirely safe?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Bittersweet symphony: Nathi puts oompah into orchestral ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | People’s power: will constituencies save democracy in SA? Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Shut up already: silence, ministers talking power to truth Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | I’m every woman: clinging to power by clutching at the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Automatic for the people: how protest became the way we roll Opinion & Analysis
  6. PATRICK BULGER | Born Free: youth deserve better than hollow promises of freedom Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Don Mattera knew the love SA deserved from the start Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Fiddler on the roof: Ramaphosa’s solar power to the people Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Ketchup session: to chow with the chinas or chuck tomatoes at ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The ANC must choose its policies sensibly — its credibility is at ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Shoot first, think later ... oh to be bulletproof like Fikile Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...