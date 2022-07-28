A WORD IN THE HAND: CHINA

SUE DE GROOT | Ketchup session: to chow with the chinas or chuck tomatoes at the shogun?

One of my favourite lame jokes (and I do so love lame jokes) involves a small tomato with short legs who is lagging behind the rest of his family as they make their way to a hot-dog stall. The father tomato, exasperated with the infant’s progress, eventually marches back to the baby tomato and, red-faced, stomps on him. The little tomato splatters all over the pavement while the enraged father tomato shouts: “Ketchup!”..