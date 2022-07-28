×

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Shoot first, think later ... oh to be bulletproof like Fikile

The transport minister’s latest utterances are so idiotic and archaic that if anyone else said them they’d be fired

28 July 2022 - 20:18
Tom Eaton Columnist

If Donald Trump or Boris Johnson had suggested that homeless people in SA should be shot with rubber bullets if they tried to build homes on railway lines, Cyril Ramaphosa, the whole of the ANC and its alliance partners, the SA Human Rights Commission, every front page of every newspaper in the land and all of Twitter would have denounced them as fascist monsters who should be charged with hate speech...

