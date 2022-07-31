×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Nice to debate step-aside when many were simply set aside

What was missing at the national conference was a serious programme about the deep crisis facing ordinary South Africans today

31 July 2022 - 18:45

Ream upon ream of paper will be wasted over the next week analysing the debates and the outcomes of the ANC policy conference. It will all be for nothing. At the heart of the failures of the past 12 years are three key issues: ethical leadership, corruption and political will. The ANC has failed to deal with all of them with the seriousness and vigour required to fix SA...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has no solutions: let voters show them what unity is Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | We’ve run out of good reasons to keep ANC in power. The rest ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | How out of touch! You can’t just slap a plaster on this one, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Discipline and possible ructions top of mind as ANC policy conference begins Politics
  5. EDITORIAL | The ANC must choose its policies sensibly — its credibility is at ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | SA is killing the Eskom goose for a less than golden egg Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | John Kane-Berman was a tireless, effective crusader against apartheid Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Vigilance is king: don’t make it easy for scammers Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Nice to debate step-aside when many were simply set aside Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Heard the one about the ANC promising 'organisational ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema