JUSTICE MALALA | Nice to debate step-aside when many were simply set aside
What was missing at the national conference was a serious programme about the deep crisis facing ordinary South Africans today
31 July 2022 - 18:45
Ream upon ream of paper will be wasted over the next week analysing the debates and the outcomes of the ANC policy conference. It will all be for nothing. At the heart of the failures of the past 12 years are three key issues: ethical leadership, corruption and political will. The ANC has failed to deal with all of them with the seriousness and vigour required to fix SA...
