PALI LEHOHLA | SA is killing the Eskom goose for a less than golden egg
Clean energy and renewables make sense, but not in an existential crisis
31 July 2022 - 18:47 By Pali Lehohla
Hendrik van der Bijl understood what is now shy of a century old. Smuts never interfered and this made Eskom live and survive for years. Then came those who did not understand a complex engineering economic behemoth. By that act the blind led us into their world. ..
PALI LEHOHLA | SA is killing the Eskom goose for a less than golden egg
Clean energy and renewables make sense, but not in an existential crisis
Hendrik van der Bijl understood what is now shy of a century old. Smuts never interfered and this made Eskom live and survive for years. Then came those who did not understand a complex engineering economic behemoth. By that act the blind led us into their world. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos