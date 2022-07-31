×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Vigilance is king: don’t make it easy for scammers

Verify bank details first. According to the SA Banking Risk Information Centre, intercepted email scam is on the rise

31 July 2022 - 18:47
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

There’s an easy way to protect yourself from a very nasty form of fraud: every time you receive an email from a company with their invoice for services rendered, do not pay until you’ve verified the banking details...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | As hunger bites, retailers should be lauded for efforts to stop ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Bonded for life: some credit life premiums don’t drop when home ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Who else can safely wreck your car? Check your insurance fine ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Welcome to our customer service line. Press 1 to get assistance ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | SA is killing the Eskom goose for a less than golden egg Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | John Kane-Berman was a tireless, effective crusader against apartheid Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Vigilance is king: don’t make it easy for scammers Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Nice to debate step-aside when many were simply set aside Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Heard the one about the ANC promising 'organisational ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema