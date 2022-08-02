CAIPHUS KGOSANA | ANC fights the wrong bank while it’s business as usual at the big four

No-one hears the smaller forums making noise about the big players holding back transformation, but the ruling party focuses on the Reserve Bank instead

Pule Mabe, the ANC’s cranky spokesperson, doesn’t know Kenneth Creamer. The Wits academic has been part of the ANC’s economic transformation discussions for more than three decades. Go figure!..