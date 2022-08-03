×

Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Thank you for your taxes, SA. Here’s a slogan of appreciation

Where does that money go? All South Africans get in return is the wrath of those the government stole from and left to starve

03 August 2022 - 20:17

What happens when you run out of other people’s money? You start to make some really troubling moves to suck even more funds from battered and bruised citizens. Welcome to the government of SA. Its instrument of choice is to increase the taxes of those with money (587,593 + 45% of taxable income above R1,656,600) to basically generate funds to pay for the running of government and its projects. Consider that the ruling party is facing persistent protests from its own comrades for not being able to pay their salaries. How utterly embarrassing. Where did all the money go?..

