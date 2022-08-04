EDITORIAL | Krugersdorp gang-rape case deserves cops’ thorough attention
All too often the police swoop because the cameras are on then lose interest after the heat dies down
04 August 2022 - 21:14
SA is still reeling from the horrific gang rape of eight women in a disused mine dump in West Village in Krugersdorp last Thursday. Tensions started spilling into Kagiso on Thursday as community members took the law into their own hands, targeting men believed to be zama-zamas or illegal miners linked to high crime rates in the area. Residents voiced their anger over living in a perpetual state of fear of being robbed or raped or attacked. Kagiso’s day started and ended in violence. At least one person was killed. A group of men was stripped naked and had to be rescued by the police from being beaten up by the community. Others started breaking into people’s houses, accusing them of harbouring zama-zamas. It was chaos...
