×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Krugersdorp gang-rape case deserves cops’ thorough attention

All too often the police swoop because the cameras are on then lose interest after the heat dies down

04 August 2022 - 21:14

SA is still reeling from the horrific gang rape of eight women in a disused mine dump in West Village in Krugersdorp last Thursday. Tensions started spilling into Kagiso on Thursday as community members took the law into their own hands, targeting men believed to be zama-zamas or illegal miners linked to high crime rates in the area. Residents voiced their anger over living in a perpetual state of fear of being robbed or raped or attacked. Kagiso’s day started and ended in violence. At least one person was killed. A group of men was stripped naked and had to be rescued by the police from being beaten up by the community. Others started breaking into people’s houses, accusing them of harbouring zama-zamas. It was chaos...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Sanef’s victory against Gumede and Co is a win for democracy Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | ‘Infested with a cancer of criminality’ may offend, but there’s a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The police’s job is to maintain peace, not commit violence Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Krugersdorp gang-rape case deserves cops’ thorough attention Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Welcome to the No. 1 Ladies Hoodwinkery Agency. Wear a blindfold ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Latest resignation proves DA’s never Gana change Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Thank you for your taxes, SA. Here’s a slogan of appreciation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...