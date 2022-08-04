×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gana’s resignation proves DA’s inability to change

The environment within the DA is making it hard for Gana, Ntuli, Baloyi, Moodey, Van Damme, Mashaba and others to feel at home

04 August 2022 - 21:10
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

The DA knows what it needs to do to displace the ANC to become the country’s biggest political party, but it just can’t bring itself to become a black party. It’s too ghastly a thought to even contemplate...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gcaleka is the new ‘normal’. Long may it last Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘Directionless and unguided’ has never been more true Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA needs radical transformation but not from RET Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | It turns out Ramaphosa and Zuma are cut from the same cloth Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA will not be distracted, Mr President. We want answers Opinion & Analysis
  6. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Find your balls and ditch Cyril or it’s curtains for you in ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Krugersdorp gang-rape case deserves cops’ thorough attention Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Welcome to the No. 1 Ladies Hoodwinkery Agency. Wear a blindfold ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gana’s resignation proves DA’s inability to change Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Thank you for your taxes, SA. Here’s a slogan of appreciation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele