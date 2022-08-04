MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gana’s resignation proves DA’s inability to change
The environment within the DA is making it hard for Gana, Ntuli, Baloyi, Moodey, Van Damme, Mashaba and others to feel at home
04 August 2022 - 21:10
The DA knows what it needs to do to displace the ANC to become the country’s biggest political party, but it just can’t bring itself to become a black party. It’s too ghastly a thought to even contemplate...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gana’s resignation proves DA’s inability to change
The environment within the DA is making it hard for Gana, Ntuli, Baloyi, Moodey, Van Damme, Mashaba and others to feel at home
The DA knows what it needs to do to displace the ANC to become the country’s biggest political party, but it just can’t bring itself to become a black party. It’s too ghastly a thought to even contemplate...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos