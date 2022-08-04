×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: HOODWINK

SUE DE GROOT | Welcome to the No. 1 Ladies Hoodwinkery Agency. Wear a blindfold to enter

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

04 August 2022 - 21:13 By Sue de Groot
Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times

Reader Rob van Hemert (thank you Rob) asked me to look into the origins of the word “hoodwink”, which sounds like it has all sorts of interesting etymological potential...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Ketchup session: to chow with the chinas or chuck tomatoes at ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Hoarders of hoes: a cultured look at cults, cultivators and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Plant-protein flesh-point: one man’s pie is another woman’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | This is everybody’s beeswax, unless you’re anti Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Stick your neck out for these rock ’n rollers, you awkward turtle Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Krugersdorp gang-rape case deserves cops’ thorough attention Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Welcome to the No. 1 Ladies Hoodwinkery Agency. Wear a blindfold ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gana’s resignation proves DA’s inability to change Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Thank you for your taxes, SA. Here’s a slogan of appreciation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele