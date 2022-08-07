×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | This is leadership, not what the state and banks dole out

The entities should take a leaf out of this young business’s book. It will save SA, a country frozen in a stench of death

07 August 2022 - 15:09 By PALI LEHOHLA

On July 30 Redge Nkosi, a distinguished economics expert and founder of Firstsource Money; Modise Motloba, founder of Tysys Capital Group; Kevin Odendaal, head of supply chain at PPC Africa; and I were invited to the launch of Maysene Logistics. It is the two-year-old business venture of Reneiloe Semenya, its chair, and Phuti Semenya, the company’s co-founder...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | SA is killing the Eskom goose for a less than golden egg Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Racial segregation has never left us, it just evolved Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Let’s curse darkness to remodel freedom in our lifetime Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | This is leadership, not what the state and banks dole out Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SA’s women are champions and need to be celebrated as such Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Krugersdorp gang-rape case deserves cops’ thorough attention Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Welcome to the No. 1 Ladies Hoodwinkery Agency. Wear a blindfold ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...