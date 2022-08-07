×

Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Not all hand sanitisers are what they’re cracked up to be

Only 22% of 18 hand sanitisers tested in a study by the National Institute for Occupational Health were found to be fully effective

07 August 2022 - 18:33
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

Here’s what I can tell you: in-depth scientific testing of 18 hand sanitisers, both commercially available and “commonly used in healthcare and community settings”, has revealed that only four of them — 22% — were effective against all five bacterial species...

