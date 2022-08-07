WENDY KNOWLER | Not all hand sanitisers are what they’re cracked up to be
Only 22% of 18 hand sanitisers tested in a study by the National Institute for Occupational Health were found to be fully effective
07 August 2022 - 18:33
Here’s what I can tell you: in-depth scientific testing of 18 hand sanitisers, both commercially available and “commonly used in healthcare and community settings”, has revealed that only four of them — 22% — were effective against all five bacterial species...
WENDY KNOWLER | Not all hand sanitisers are what they’re cracked up to be
Only 22% of 18 hand sanitisers tested in a study by the National Institute for Occupational Health were found to be fully effective
Here’s what I can tell you: in-depth scientific testing of 18 hand sanitisers, both commercially available and “commonly used in healthcare and community settings”, has revealed that only four of them — 22% — were effective against all five bacterial species...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos