Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Searching for the meaning of life in your grey hair?

'The very possibility of living intentionally is animated by the fact that we aren’t immortal.'

09 August 2022 - 05:28
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

My friends are getting divorced, taking their children to university, living with chronic conditions, going to therapy, talking about therapy, no longer ashamed of grey patches on their heads or in their beards, and undergoing medical procedures that could either fix their latest biological setbacks or abruptly end their existence. Some are even mourning the loss of ugly pets...

