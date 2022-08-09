SONGEZO ZIBI | A 3.5% jobless rate and Biden is still in trouble. Take note, SA

When our country’s inflation is so well controlled, it is easy to take the impact of rising cost of living for granted

Last week the US government released the latest monthly job numbers for July — a whopping 550,000 net new jobs created, reducing unemployment to a mouthwatering 3.5%. It was the ninth straight month in which more than 500,000 net new jobs were created...