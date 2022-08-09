×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | SA’s US policy is foreign to say the least

Our foreign and trade ministers don’t seem to be aligned and policy is not conducive to foreign investment

09 August 2022 - 19:50
Tony Leon Columnist

Remarks this week by international relations minister Naledi Pandor represent a rhetorical Venn diagram between her intelligence and experience on the one hand, and her obligation to parrot the party line, encased by impractical commitments and ideological rigidities on the other...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | OK, now for the 10-point credibility plan, Mr President Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Look who’s afraid of change while Conservatives keep it fresh Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | It’s when the moderate centre is quiet that extremists flourish Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | The scandal surrounding Cyril has opened yet another gate Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | If I were the ANC I’d be a little concerned about my ties to UMK Opinion & Analysis
  6. TONY LEON | It’s time the state stopped spin doctoring and started doctoring Opinion & Analysis
  7. TONY LEON | Presidential sounds of silence are fuelling the fire engulfing SA Opinion & Analysis
  8. TONY LEON | Putin's war has sorted the wheat from the chaff — and there's lots ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | SA’s US policy is foreign to say the least Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Proposed pension fund legislation has risky elements Opinion & Analysis
  3. SONGEZO ZIBI | A 3.5% jobless rate and Biden is still in trouble. Take note, SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Searching for the meaning of life in your grey hair? Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | This is leadership, not what the state and banks dole out Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...