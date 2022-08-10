×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Wild Times

NADINE DREYER | Anything goes when rivals need neutralising

Darwin loved to blast forth his survival of the fittest theory, but he couldn’t have been paying too much attention to humans

10 August 2022 - 22:40

We can probably assume that after December the same clutch of ineffectual amoeba will be doggy-paddling around the polluted pond that is South African politics with the laughable intention of governing the country. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Muir College gave more than 100% to reach 200 Opinion & Analysis
  2. NADINE DREYER | Anything goes when rivals need neutralising Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Ideally pupils should learn in their home language, but there’s a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Watch out Cyril, defender of democracy Srini is coming for you Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | SA’s US policy is foreign to say the least Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court
Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists