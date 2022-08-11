EDITORIAL | Illegal mining is complex and many questions remain unanswered

It is becoming apparent we are looking at a multilayered operation with its own victims, predators and bottom feeders

Hope is rising for swift justice for the women who were gang raped — and their colleagues who were forced to watch and those forced to strip naked — during a music video shoot at a mine dump in Krugersdorp just before Women’s Day. Seven of their alleged assailants were charged with rape on Thursday...