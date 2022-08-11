TOM EATON | Nice try Fort Hare, but public administration is not ANC cadres’ forte
Lecturing the 15 beneficiaries of cadre deployment would have been exasperating
11 August 2022 - 21:07
At the University of Fort Hare, the doors of learning have been thrown open, taken off their hinges and used as firewood. But amid the systematic demolition of that once-admired university, one small corruption kerfuffle has me scratching my head...
TOM EATON | Nice try Fort Hare, but public administration is not ANC cadres’ forte
Lecturing the 15 beneficiaries of cadre deployment would have been exasperating
At the University of Fort Hare, the doors of learning have been thrown open, taken off their hinges and used as firewood. But amid the systematic demolition of that once-admired university, one small corruption kerfuffle has me scratching my head...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos